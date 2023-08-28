SANTA MONICA—Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News via email that they are currently investigating a death that occurred at Palisades Park on Monday, August 28.

The SMPD indicated that they are actively investigating the death that occurred at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Broadway and the Broadway stairs.

The victim has been described as a male in his 40s, possibly homeless, but with an associated address in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Coroner responded to the scene and are assisting the Police Department with various aspects of the investigation, including identifying the victim and the cause of death.

“Once we have more information we will issue a release,” Lt. AKlufi informed Canyon News.