SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department is asking for the public’s help to catch two attempted homicide suspects. The SMPD reported on September 22 at approximately 3 a.m. officers were dispatched to Ocean Avenue and Pacific Street to investigate a shooting.

Officers spoke to the victim who indicated that he was asleep in his car when two male suspects armed with a handgun and Taser, opened his door and demanded his car keys. A verbal altercation ensued where the second suspect tased the victim, and the first suspect shot the victim in the face. Both suspects fled southbound on Neilson Way through Ocean Park Boulevard in the vehicle described. The suspect vehicle is described as an older SUV, possibly a Sequoia, 4Runner or Tahoe.

The SMPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating both suspects and the vehicle believed to be involved. Anyone with details are strongly asked to contact Detective Nicole Murphy at (310) 458-8941 or Nicole.murphy@santamonica.gov, Sergeant Art Williams at (310) 458-8475 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at (310) 458-8426.