SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) will be joining the Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL) to host the Inaugural Rick Crocker Challenge, a 5K run/walk pairing the youth of our community with SMPD Officer on Wednesday, May 26.

Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD noted to Canyon News that the event is in honor of fallen SMPD Officer and Marine Corps Reserve Major, Ricardo Crocker, who was killed by a rocket propelled grenade while on tour in Iraq on May 26, 2005. Prior to being redeployed to Iraq, Rick was assigned at PAL where he was a passionate advocate of programs which mentored PAL youth in their scholastic and outdoor activities.

A total of 23 children of our community will each be paired with a police officer, and together will run five laps around Memorial Park to complete the 5k. The event will start at 4 p.m. and will take place at the Santa Monica Police Activities League at 1401 Olympic Blvd.

This event was created to raise funds for quality youth programs at PAL, and to provide another great opportunity for SMPD Officers to continue creating positive relationships with the most vulnerable youth of our community.

PAL is a city youth program that offers free afterschool programs to youth ages 6-17 years that live and/or go to school in Santa Monica. PAL’s mission is to foster trust between youth and the men and women of the Santa Monica Police Department by providing educational, cultural, fitness and leadership programs and activities.