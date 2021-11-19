SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Santa Monica Police Department are investigating an armed robbery involving a shooting that occurred on Monday, November 15.

Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated to Canyon news that around 2 p.m. the victim involved in the incident parked his car in the 2600 block of 34th Street when a black sedan stopped in front of him. The front passenger of that vehicle walked to the victim’s car, pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s cellphone and wallet. Fearing for his life, the victim gave him both.

The suspect returned to his vehicle and fled the scene. The victim followed behind the suspects and while traveling eastbound on Pico Boulevard, the suspect leaned out the passenger side window and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim continued to follow until the suspects were last seen driving eastbound on the I10 freeway on-ramp at Centinela Avenue.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer black Nissan Versa (or similar) 4 door sedan with dark tinted windows, black and chrome wheels. The first suspect, the passenger inside the vehicle is described as a White or Hispanic male in his late 20s, with straight shoulder-length brown hair, brown or grey eyes and was seen wearing a hoodie and a black bandana that covered the lower half of his face. Details regarding the second suspect, who was driving the vehicle is unknown.

In one of the photos you can see the suspect leaning out of the passenger side door and shooting at the victim. The SMPD is alerting the public to not endanger themselves further by trying to follow or chase a suspect involved in a serious crime. Individuals are asked to be a good witness and try to obtain a detailed description of the vehicle and parties involved then immediately contacting the police for assistance.

Anyone with details pertaining to this incident, the suspect or vehicle involved, is asked to contact Detective Tavera at 310-458-2256 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426. Still off of video footage from businesses and a residence in the area captured images of the incident.

Written By Anita Brown and Casey Jacobs