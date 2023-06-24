SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) announced they will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday, June 30 from 6 pm to 3 am at an undisclosed location within city limits.

DUI checkpoint locations are selected based on data that shows where impaired driving-related crashes are likely to happen.

According to SMPD, the purpose of these checkpoints are to “promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road,” and to deter drivers from making the decision to drive impaired.

Driving under the influence includes not only the use of alcohol and illegal drugs, but also impairment caused by prescription medications that may interfere with a person’s ability to drive. While medicinal and recreational marijuana use is legal in California, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.