UNITED STATES—Hi Toni:Turning 65 in May and having an issue trying to enroll in Medicare since my Social Security account is locked. Two years ago, someone falsely filed a tax refund with my Social Security number. Now anything that involves me or my spouse’s Social Security number, credit report or IRS information is locked and cannot be accessed.

How can I enroll in Medicare when I cannot open up a “My Social Security” account? This is what the Medicare.gov website advises me to do since I am turning 65 and not on employer’s benefits. I am a self-employed real estate agent with an individual plan. Thanks, Toni, looking forward to your advice. –Terri from Las Vegas, Nev.

Great question, Terri: Americans who are turning 65 and not receiving a Social Security check, should apply for Medicare by visiting www.ssa.gov/medicare/sign-up 3 months prior to turning 65 for Medicare Parts A and B to begin the first day of the month turning 65. This information is available on page 17 of the 2026 Medicare & You handbook.

A fraud situation with your Social Security number like you are experiencing, Terri, with your Social Security situation can prevent anyone from opening a “My Social Security Account.” Terri, both you and your spouse’s Social Security numbers and accounts are locked by both Social Security and the IRS, keeping you and your husband (if married) from applying for Medicare online.

Anyone who is locked out of their Social Security account due to fraud, the quickest way to enroll is to visit in person at the closest local Social Security office. You can find your specific Social Security office by searching online with your zip code. This office can unlock your Social Security numbers allowing both you and your spouse to open a “My Social Security” account and can enroll you in Medicare online to begin the first day of the month you turn 65.

Terri, I would advise you and your spouse to not leave that local Social Security office until your “My Social Security” accounts have been either re-opened or new accounts have been created, and your Medicare enrollment is finalized.

Those turning 65 who need to enroll in Medicare and do not have a locked Social Security account, may go online to www.ssa.gov/medicare/sign-up to enroll in Medicare.

If you do have a “My Social Security Account”:

Have your username and password handy to begin Medicare enrollment.

If you don’t have a “My Social Security Account”:

Open a “My Social Security Account” at ssa.gov/myaccount to be prepared to apply for Medicare Parts A and B, when turning 65 and not working full-time with employer health insurance or covered by a spouse’s employer health insurance.

Below are options to apply for Medicare when turning 65: Chapter 1 of Toni’s Medicare Survival Guide Advanced edition at www.tonisays.com explains ways to enroll in Medicare.

Turning 65 and Receiving your Social Security check: You should receive your “Welcome to Medicare” kit by mail with your new Medicare card prior to turning 65.

Turning 65 and NOT Receiving your Social Security check: (this is Terri’s situation)

You do not get an automatic “Welcome to Medicare” kit with your Medicare card.

You must visit ssa.gov/medicare/sign-up to enroll in Medicare for your Medicare to begin the first day of the month, you turn 65.

Turning 65 and still working with employer’s benefits: Social Security and Medicare allow you to delay your enrollment in Medicare if you and/or your spouse are working full-time with employer benefits (not retirement benefits).

