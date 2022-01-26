INGLEWOOD—On Tuesday, January 25, Los Angeles County and the NFL made a decision to require all participants for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13 to wear a KN95 mask at all times.

It’s odd and a bit surreal- sports fans typically receive bobble heads and pennants upon entering the stadium-this mask will provide a safer experience for everyone who cherishes “Super Sunday.”

“For the past three months, (Department of Public Health) staff have been working closely with the NFL and SoFi Stadium to plan for an exciting and safe Super Bowl experience in L.A. for fans, residents and workers,” LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors. “There’s been an extraordinary level of cooperation focused on a shared commitment to compliance with public health safety measures at all NFL-sponsored events.”

New guidelines suggest either the KN95, the N95 or the standard blue surgical masks offer the most protection from COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. Ferrar explained these safety measures extend beyond the game.

Leading up to Super Bowl LVI there will be concerts, roaring parties and countless attractions around the greater Los Angeles Area. The last time the Super Bowl was held in the Southland was in 1993 at the Rose Bowl. Where Troy Aikman and the Dallas Cowboys demolished the Buffalo Bills, 52-17.

Los Angeles County will launch a public service outreach starting next week to encourage COVID safety to anyone attending any Super Bowl gatherings. “We anticipate launching social media campaigns starting next week to help residents with information about how to prepare for exciting, enjoyable and safe L.A. Super Bowl activities,” said Ferrar.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 30 at 3:30 p.m. The 49ers armed with their ferocious defense traveled to Lambeau field and upset No. 1 seed, the Green Bay Packers, 13-10.

SoFi Stadium which was once the site of Hollywood Park has the honor of hosting two big sporting events in the span of two weeks.