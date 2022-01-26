CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, January 25, Congresswoman and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco announced her bid for re-election in 2022. Pelosi has held public office since 1987 and is currently on her 18th term. She has been the Speaker of the House of Representatives since 2019. She is the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House, this being her fourth term.

Bi-partisan efforts to impose term limits and age limits in Congress has not succeeded. According to termlimits.com, this issue has been fought since 1995 as noted in the case of U.S. Term Limits vs. Thornton.

Pelosi, who will be 82 on March 6. She is one of many congressmen/women in their 80s, including; Don Young (D-AK), 88; Rep. Chuck Grassley, 88; (R-IA) Rep. Richard Shelby (retiring at 87); (R-AL), Rep. Jim Inhofe, 87; (R-OK), Eddie Bernice Johnson, 86; (D-TX), Rep. Bill Pascrell, 85; (D-NJ), Rep. Graciela, “Grace,” Napolitano, 85; (D-CA) Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is also 88.

In her announcement, Pelosi indicated that her driving force to serve is, “Our children, our children, our children.” She thanked the people of San Francisco who elected her.

On January 22, the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to legalize abortion at any time for any reason, Pelosi stated:

“Today, America marks nearly half a century since the courts resoundingly affirmed the Constitutional right of every woman to have the freedom to make her own decision about her body, health and family. Roe v. Wade stands as a pillar of health freedom for every person, but today, this historic victory now faces its most alarming threat in decades from right-wing forces including in state legislatures and on the Supreme Court.”

In a May 22, 2021 interview, San Francisco Archbishop Cordileone told EWTN that he personally wrote a letter to Pelosi regarding her taking the Eucharist (Body of Christ) in Holy Communion while advocating for abortion. To receive communion, Catholics are to be “in a state of grace or free of [mortal] sin,” the Archbishop explained.

In her speech and on her web page, Pelosi touts “34 years of results for San Francisco.”

Statistics on U.S. cities experiencing the highest rates of homelessness on usanumbers.com reveal that on September 11, 2021, San Francisco with a population of 873,965, had a homeless rate of 396.9 percent. “Despite maintaining such a high standard of living, San Francisco ranks 6th among cities with the highest rate of homelessness,” usanumbers.com reported.

In her announcement, Pelosi shared her support for the LGBTQ community. Pelosi’s November 20, 2021, speech in support of the Transgender Day of Remembrance stated:

“Let us renew our vow to honor the beautiful souls we have lost, endure our transgender community feels seen, heard, and represented-and never relent until every person is free to live freely as their authentic selves.”