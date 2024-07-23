SHERMAN OAKS—It was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter that songwriter Jerry Fuller died at the age of 85 on July 18. Fuller died at his Sherman Oaks home and the cause of death was a battle with lung cancer, his publicist Bobbi Marcus informed The Hollywood Reporter.

Fuller crafted a ton of hits during his career which included: “Travelin’ Man” via Rickey Nelson and “Show and Tell” via Al Wilson which topped #1 on the Billboard music charts in the 1970s. “Show and Tell” sold over 3 million copies. Other hits for the songwriter included “Young Girl,” “Little Green Apples,” “Lady Willpower,” “Over You” and “I Still Long to Hold You Now and Then.”

He collaborated with musicians like Glen Campbell as well as Sam Cooke during his career, in addition to Reba McEntire and Ray Price. He established the group the Fuller Bros., with his brother Bill at the age of 11. He released his first album, “Teenage Love” in 1958. He was born in 1938 in Fort Worth, Texas. He is survived by his wife Annette, and their two kids, Adam and Anna.