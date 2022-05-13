BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced on Thursday, May 12 that the suspect responsible for an attack on South Beverly Drive has been identified as Oscar Gomez Jr., 30, of Beverly Hills.

Gomez was taken to BHPD where he was booked Thursday evening. He is being charged with Attempted Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Criminal Threats.

On Thursday at 2:28 pm, officers responded to reports of a woman being assaulted. Gomez stabbed the woman with what appeared to be a screwdriver before fleeing on foot. Responding police units located Gomez and safely took him into custody. A motive for the attack has not been disclosed to the public.

The female sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The BHPD do not suspect robbery as a motive in the attack, but the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the BHPD at (310) 285-2125.