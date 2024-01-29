BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced in a press release on January 22 that the Southwest Beverly Hills Homeowners Association will be hosting a candidate forum before the upcoming regular Municipal Election on March 5, to fill two City Council seats.

Community groups hold forums to inform voters on the candidates and provide the community for educational purposes that are aimed to be transparent and impartial. Funds from the city of Beverly Hills cannot be used to support any campaign activity.

The following forum will be held in the Beverly Hills City Council Chambers and livestreamed on Beverly Hills Television (BHTV 10) and at beverlyhills.org/live on Thursday, February 1 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. To learn more details about the Southwest Beverly Hills Homeowners Association forum contact kgoldman@kaglegal.com.

The forum will be periodically re-broadcast on BHTV 10 leading up to Election Day and available on-demand anytime at beverlyhills.org/elections. Candidates currently vying for the two seats currently held by Councilmembers Lili Bosse and Dr. Julian Gold.

Candidates vying for the seats include: Craig Corman, Tiffany Davis, Myra Demeter, Nooshin Meshkaty, Hamid Omrani, Sharon Persovski, Robin Rowe and Alissa Roston.