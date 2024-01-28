HOLLYWOOD- For the average Joe, parties are occasions for hanging out with family and friends, having a few drinks and letting loose. Cakes are always a part of the birthday celebration. Some of the most popular cakes are glazed with a thick chocolate ganache. Some of the best cakes are red velvet cake, vanilla, cheesecake, and black forest cake. However, for celebrities, parties are opportunities to flaunt their crazy amounts of cash. We all remember Miley Cyrus 21st birthday, Kim Kardashian 30th thrown by Kanye West took the cake. He planned a birthday with a $1 million cake, complete with real diamonds embedded in the frosting. However, the price tag was too much for even Kim to bear, so she nixed the plan, proving that she is, against all odds, the down to earth one in the former relationship. Diddy’s 40th birthday bash, was held in New York. Ciroc honored their golden boy with a $3 million bash at the Plaza Hotel, with guests like Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Denzel Washington, Nelly and Jimmy Fallon. Birthday boy was serenaded by Al Green.

What a birthday bash. Imagine celebrating your birthday with celebrities , that’s what happened to Jeff Bezos. Jeff’s private 60th birthday party boasted a guestlist like no other, with everyone from Jay-Z and Beyonce to Bill Gates. Just to think, Amazon began selling only books, back in the 1990s, now, you can buy just about everything. The Amazon tycoon’s fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, went all out for her husband-to-be by hosting an elaborate secret soiree at their multi-million dollar home last week. According to published reports, Jeff’s birthday was on January 12, with a nerdy theme “celestial space-age.”

Hundreds of people attended which was similar to an Oscar bash. Stars that attended included Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates were also reportedly celebrating at the mansion. Everything was hush-hush and they had to put their phones in pouches as photography was prohibited at the event. It was touching, Jeff’s first office set up at Amazon with his original chair was really touching. The food was catered with ecerything from caviar to yes, Mcdonald’s, a nod to Jeff’s first ever job when he was just 16. Jeff and Lauren according to insiders are still in the honeymoon stage, where they could barely keep their hands off each other all night. Gates was dancing with his new girlfriend, Paula Hurd. Guests partied until 3am, with the place full of security to keep out any crashers.

Lauren posted pictures of her attire on Instagram with a stunning red gown. Many turned to social media for comments, Ivanka Trump wrote, “Such a fun night.” Heidi Klum added, “You are the brightest gift to Jeff. Happy Birthday. We had a blast celebrating with you.” Katy Perry shared a photo of her glamourous makeup, writing, “Spaced out and starry-eyed.” Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, confirmed they were at the party as well.

Lauren,54, looks amazing, she recently debuted her new bangs on social media and shared a snap of her hair while wearing a tight black Dolce and Gabbana outfit. While, she didn’t post a picture of her fiancée, she wrote, “Happy Birthday baby,” with a love heart emoji. The couple celebrated his birthday in Milan before flying back to LA for his big party on a private jet.

Jeff is the founder, executive chairman, and former president and CEO of Amazon, the world’s largest ecommerce and cloud computing company. He is the third-wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of about $180 billion as of January 2024. Topping in number one of the richest people in the world is still Elon Musk with $227.8 billion. The second richest person is Bernard Arnault and family at $179.3 billion. So he’s number 3, not bad.

Rose’s Scoop: Who’s getting ready for the Grammy’s? The 66th Annual Grammy awards show will be on February 4, 2024 with performers, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Olivia Rodrigo and Luke combs, plus a history-making performance by U2.