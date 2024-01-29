SANTA MONICA—On January 26, Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that a suspect has been arrested for a fatal shooting that occurred on January 25.

The SMPD reported on January 25 at approximately 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a call of Shots Fired in the 2600 block of 29th Street in Santa Monica. Officers located the victim in the shooting seated in his parked vehicle. He was identified as William Edwards III, a 46-year-old from Los Angeles. He was taken to a local hospital in grave condition where he later died.

Witnesses who saw the suspect leave the scene, gave officers with her general direction of travel. Detectives worked tirelessly throughout the day to identify and locate the suspect who was taken into custody on Friday, January 26 in West Los Angeles. A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Arrested for the shooting is Kayla Denise Mackey, 27, who the SMPD indicated was experiencing homelessness. Her booking photo is expected to be released in the coming days per Lt. Aklufi.

The SMPD is asking anyone with information related to Mackey or the shooting to contact Detective Burciaga at George.Burciaga@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Gradle at Ryan.Gradle@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.