AMERICA — Hawthorne-based SpaceX planned a launch of 57 internet satellites on Wednesday, July 8 from Cape Canaveral in Florida. That was canceled due to weather conditions. The new launch will be on July 11 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

July 8’s cancellation is the second cancellation for this mission. The original launch was planned for June 26. It was delayed initially to allow more time for additional pre-launch checkouts.

The Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying 57 Starlink internet satellites to provide worldwide low-cost internet access in under-served areas. This will mark the 10th launch to date of Starlink satellites. The latest satellites that will be added will increase the Starklink array to nearly 600 satellites in orbit. SpaceX founder Elon Musk states that the service will initiate operating as soon as it reaches 1,000 satellites. Currently, the company has already begun test trials of the service.

The SpaceX rocket will additionally transport a pair of satellites for Spaceflight Industries on behalf of Earth observation company BlackSky. BlackSky combines data and images from space through industrial IoT and environmental sensors to give access to high-performance satellite imagery. BlackSky is in the process of building its own satellite array. Their ultimate goal is to acquire at least 60 satellites.

The first action after liftoff is the stage separation, when the first stage will land on a droneship. As it is launched again, SpaceX will reattempt to recover first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket by landing it on the company’s “Of Course I Still Love You” barge in the Atlantic Ocean as they did on January 10. The first stage of the rocket used for this Starlink mission has been reused in four other previous SpaceX launches.

To stream the next SpaceX broadcast, visit the SpaceX website 15 minutes before the planned launch.