HOLLYWOOD—A speeding motorcyclist who attempted to evade police was arrested on Monday, December 11 after a brief pursuit. The motorcyclist reached speeds of 130 mph as he led police through downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood on the I-10 freeway.

According to reports, police lost sight of the driver while in downtown LA, but managed to gain his location again after he got back on the freeway near Chinatown. A California Highway Patrol officer was able to detain the motorcyclist near an off ramp by Hollywood.

The name and age of the driver has not yet been disclosed to the public.