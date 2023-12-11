HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On December 6, between 6:30 and 7:00 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) received a call from an anonymous caller who reported an attempted break-in at the Hollywood Hills home of actor Keanu Reeves.

Police officers who responded to the call indicated that four perpetrators fled the scene before they arrived. Reeves was not home at the time.



Reports indicate that the anonymity of the first caller is suspect in itself alleging that the caller could have also been on property. Surveillance footage is currently being examined to properly identify any additional trespassers on the property.



Authorities first told TMZ that a second call came in on December 7, at 1:00 a.m. Video surveillance captured footage of four men wearing ski masks breaking a window and entering the home. Reports indicate that at least one firearm was reported missing.



These are not the first attempts to break into the actor’s home. In February, an individual wanting to prove he was related to The Matrix film star was stalking Reeves.



The unwarranted attention dates back to at least 2014 when a female fan was found sitting in the library chair of the Reeves home. The actor did not shoot the intruder. He did have her removed from the home by police who reportedly had her taken for a psych evaluation for what was reported as an unhealthy obsession with the actor. Reeves did not press charges but has had to have restraining orders issued to dissuade the stalkers.



Reeve’s ancestry and heritage have been falsely reported by multiple news outlets. The actor was born in Beruit, Lebanon.



According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, Reeves is not a Canadian native. “He is the son of English-born entertainer and costume designer, Patricia Taylor and American-born [father] Samuel Nowlin Reeves, a geologist of indigenous Hawaiin, Chinese, British, and Portuguese descent.”



In Hawaiin, Keanu is a boy’s name meaning, cool breeze over the mountains.



The family moved to Canada when Keanu Reeves was a young child. He holds Canadian citizenship by naturalization as he grew up in Canada where he began his acting career, and has a green card to be able to continue his acting career in the United States.



Reeves initially appeared on television and in video games. He made his debut in 1985 in “One Step Away”, a film directed by Robert Fortier that is about a troubled teen on the verge of suspension from school.



His career took off after that. He was featured in “Rivers Edge” the following year. He acted in “Babes in Toyland”, “Acts of Vengeance”, and “Brotherhood Justice”. He took the lead role in the 1988 TV drama “Permanent Record”.



The actor’s popularity has not decreased. He has held roles in both TV dramas and movies every year since 1988 until his most recent role in the John Wick series. He is both Executive Producer and star.

The newest film he produced takes his character, John Wick. on a new adventure in Ballerina, which will be released in 2024.