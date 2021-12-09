UNITED STATES—I love Christmas and I hate Christmas at the same time. Why? It seems sometimes that no matter how much I prepare in advance, no matter how much I attempt to simplify my Christmas list and the amount of money I spend, I get so stressed every single year when I say I’m not going to do it. I said in 2020, that 2021 was going to be so much easier, so much simple, but that has not been the case people.

This weekend I decided it was time for me to comb thru all the gifts that I have purchased up to this point and I discovered I spent a bit more than what I needed to spend, so I’m going to be returning some things. Why? I bought more than I needed or expected. That is a problem I think I have, I’m a bit of a shopaholic and that is a direct result of my upbringing.

I didn’t have a ton growing up as a kid, I didn’t want for much, but at the same time, the things that I wanted, I did not always have at my fingertips. Now that I’m older, a bit more established and have some money, I purchased things when I see what I like. I would make the argument it got a bit excessive in 2020.

That might be a direct result of the pandemic, extra income and just the realization that for several months there was nothing to do. You could not go places and spend money, it was all online and I’ll just say it: I’m not the biggest fan of purchasing things online. I like to see and touch the products that I’m spending my money on so that I can determine if it’s something I want or actually need.

Back to my Xmas shopping stress, I’m 95 percent done. I have 2 people left that I have to purchase gifts for. I have NOT fully decided what I want to purchase them, but I have a strong idea of what I’m going to purchase. However, the goal for me is going to ensure that I DO NOT BUY ANYTHING ELSE NO MATTER WHAT! Even if the item is on sale and it’s something I might want to have I have to ensure I prevent myself from spending when I don’t have to.

That is a problem that I think myself and so many others have, we feel the need to spend because we have the money to spend it. However, I am learning, just because you have the money doesn’t mean you need to spend the money. You will be tempted to do so, but sometimes you just have to fight the temptation America, just fight it with every single fiber in your bones. So this weekend, I’m going to take ANOTHER look at all the items that I purchase and determine what I bought in excess and donate those items in need. Christmas is NOT about excess that is something I used to always think. If a person gets one gift they should be happy, two to three they should be thankful.

Why do I say that? There are so many people who will be waking up this Christmas without a single gift to open at all. I’ve always known that, but it is put into perspective for me more and more the older that I get and the realization hits me it’s always better to give then to receive, but doing in excess can create more stress than what is needed.

Written By Jason Jones