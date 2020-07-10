CALIFORNIA— Splash pads and swim beaches will join other Los Angeles Parks non-contact amenities today, June 9, just in time for the massive heatwave approaching.

“The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) will begin reopening certain non-contact amenities and park areas, based on the staged reopening plan for the County of Los Angeles,” the Parks and Recreation department wrote in a statement.

The openings come with social distance guidelines and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Children in splash pads are not required to wear masks, but parents observing are. For lake swim beaches, 6 feet of social distancing is required; balls, floaties, and toys are not allowed in the water; and tents, umbrellas, and sun shelters are prohibited on the beach. Pools and aquatic centers will remain closed.

The Parks and Recreation department writes,

“As its top priority, LA County Parks is taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of park guests, visitors, team members, and the community.”

Beginning July 16, overnight family camping and fishing trips will be offered as well as a new After Dark program.

“We are delighted to be able to reopen some of our non-contact amenities so the community can safely enjoy the emotional and physical benefits provided by parks,” said Norma E. García, Acting Director of LA County Parks in a statement.

The new openings join several other programs the Parks and Recreation department has cleared for use. Botanical gardens, bike and boat rentals, dog parks, day camps, camping grounds, and RV campsites have all been cleared to open since July 1 with social distancing requirements.

Beginning June 6, the LA County Department of Parks and Recreation has begun to offer day camp sessions throughout the summer for ages six and up. The summer camps focus on, “instilling positive youth development by using fun themes for participants to explore, learn new skills, and make friends.”

All day camps will adhere strictly to social distancing and preventative guidelines. All participants will be wearing masks, groups will be socially distanced at all times, all program staff is trained in COVID-19 operating guidelines, and all staff and participants will wear personal protective equipment.

Tennis, pickleball, and golf courses have been given limited openings, requiring social distancing and specific guidelines for use. Joining them on the limited opening list are bike parks, equestrian centers, model airplane areas, outdoor recreation shooting areas, and community gardens.

Indoor public restrooms, gymnasiums, senior centers, community centers, computer labs, playgrounds, skate parks, and fitness areas remain closed. Basketball, volleyball, baseball, and soccer courts will also remain closed.

To read the full list of open amenities and specific guidelines for LA parks visit https://parks.lacounty.gov/covid-19/.