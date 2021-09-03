UNITED STATES—We grew up fearing things that go bump in the night but soon realized that monsters do not live in closets or under the bed.

As adults, we know that any unusual noises inside our homes don’t occur without good reason and should be investigated. If your home is causing a disturbance, here are 5 noises in your home you should never ignore

Animal Antics

Scratching, squeaking, skittering, and buzzing noises are usually caused by animals. When you are lying in bed at night and hear what sounds like someone writing on your walls with a 6-inch nail – you most likely have squirrels scratching in the wall or rodents nesting in your attic.

If you suspect that you may have furry lodgers such as raccoons, rats, mice, or squirrels getting cozy in the cavities of your home. If you have insects such as bees and wasps establishing a colony in your roof, you should call your local pest control agency as soon as possible.

Howling Heating

Heating furnaces are often responsible for strange noises in the home, and if they are out of the ordinary, you should contact an HVAC engineer immediately.

Generally, specific noises can indicate the source of the issue. A popping sound can signify that the gas line into the furnace is clogged, whereas a whistling noise may occur because the filter needs to be cleaned. When the furnace motor requires some lubrication, it may emit a squealing sound.

Piercing Pipework

Clanging pipes are a common problem. Temperature changes can cause pipes to expand and contract, making them creak like a door in a haunted house.

Radiators make plenty of noise if they are not draining properly or if the heating system has an airlock. Water pipes that are not adequately secured to the wall can rattle when faucets, especially the hot ones, are turned on and off.

Ear-Irritating Electricals

Buzzing from electrical devices can mean something serious is going on and should not be ignored. If you hear a sound coming from light fixtures or power outlets, you should switch off the power and consult an electrician. Buzzing can indicate a loose connection and should be checked immediately because the wire may start to spark, which can lead to electrical fires.

Whistling Windows

Do you feel like you are living on the set of a horror movie when the wind whistles around your home on a windy night?

Gaps around your home’s window frames can be the cause of the whistling noise. Poorly installed windows may have spaces, so it is wise to get a glazier to come and check them over. Stripping caused by severe weather may cause windows to deteriorate. The natural aging process will also reduce their efficiency.

Faulty and aged windows should be fixed or replaced, not only because the noises can be annoying, but because they are not energy efficient and your home will lose heat from gaps.