BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, March 26, the city of Beverly Hills announced that Stephanie Harris, currently the City’s Director of Community Services, was chosen as the next Assistant City Manager (ACM) for the city. She will join incoming City Manager Ryan Gohlich and Deputy City Manager Keith Sterling in the City Manager’s office this July upon the retirement of City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey.

Harris currently oversees the Community Services Department which includes the Administrative Support, Library, Arts & Culture, and Recreation & Parks divisions.

“I am very pleased to welcome Stephanie to the role of Assistant City Manager,” said Gohlich. “During her 12 years with Beverly Hills, Stephanie has elevated our programs, built collaborative relationships, and demonstrated versatility and sound leadership. I look forward to her partnership in the years ahead.”

Harris will assist in the daily management of city operations, provide oversight of select departments and work closely with the Beverly Hills City Council.

“I am thankful to Ryan for the privilege of serving as the next Assistant City Manager,” said Harris. “I am proud to work with dedicated and talented colleagues and look forward to supporting the City Council and Ryan while serving this outstanding community in the years ahead.”

Harris joined Beverly Hill in 2014 as a Management Analyst in the Community Services Department, later promoting to Senior Management Analyst and Community Services Manager before joining the City Manager’s Office in 2022 as Community Outreach

Manager. She later returned to Community Services as Interim Director in 2023 and was later named permanent Director. Harris previously worked for the city of Rosemead’s Parks & Recreation Department for 11 years.