MALIBU—The Malibu City Council voted to make Steve McClary the City’s permanent City Manager on June 13.

“On behalf of Malibu, I am proud to welcome Steve McClary as our permanent City Manager, and I look forward to continuing our work together to serve the community,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “Malibu is fortunate to have such a well-qualified professional to fulfill this difficult and important role. Over the last year, Steve has been a pleasure to work with, and has shown his competence, leadership, demeanor and ability to build good relationships with staff, the Council and the community.”

McClary was hired as Interim City Manager on April 29, 2021. He previously worked as Assistant City Manager for the city of Camarillo, California, and City Manager for the city of Ojai, California. He began his career in local government in the city of Fillmore in 1997. He previously worked as the editor of the Fillmore Gazette publication.

City Council voted on April 28 to develop a contract with McClary, and appointed him permanent City Manager effective May 15.

“I want to thank the City Council for entrusting me as Malibu’s next permanent City Manager,” McClary said. “Over the past year as interim City Manager, I have developed a great affection for Malibu and its residents, and I look forward to working with the Council, community and staff to fulfill the goals of the City in a dedicated manner.”

Residents may contact the City Manager at SMcClary@MalibuCity.org or 310-456-2489, ext. 226. Malibu is a general law city and operates under the council-manager form of government incorporated in 1991. The five-member City Council is elected at-large to serve four-year terms. For more details about the Malibu City Council, visit www.MalibuCity.org/CityCouncil.