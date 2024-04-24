WESTWOOD—On Tuesday, April 23, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a storage fire that transpired in Westwood. The blaze was reported at 10;12 a.m. at 1391 S. Westwood Blvd.

It took 60 firefighters about 29 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish flames in a storage shed to the rear of a one-story row of commercial businesses. This prevented the fire from spreading to the common attic shared by an adjacent one-story restaurant and gallery.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.