STUDIO CITY—Studio City, Sherman Oaks and other cities in The Valley were seen boarding up their businesses in preparation for the potential protests in Los Angeles County on Monday, June 1.

Business after business on Ventura Blvd. in Studio City boarded up their windows and doors to avoid damage in case of protests. Jennifer York, the Traffic Reporter from KNX 1070, indicated on KNX 1070’s NEWSRADIO Facebook and Twitter account that she had never seen the boulevard that way.

The protests which were sparked as a response to the murder of George Floyd on May 25 turned violent in Los Angeles as the nights went on. Floyd, an African-American man, was allegedly murdered by Caucasian and Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 44. Due to the protests, riots and looting occurred all over Los Angeles County over the weekend and at the start of the week.

The Panorama City Mall was scheduled to reopen on June 1, but instead was forced to board up their doors. Arturo Sneider, the developer that owns the mall, was notified by the Los Angeles Police Department that protesters were going to be looting and hitting the property. There were also confirmed reports that there were protests in Van Nuys, which neighbors Studio City.

There is a city and county wide curfew imposed for Monday, June 1, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. This curfew is in direct response to the protests that occurred in cities such as Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Santa Monica. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed Los Angeles after the curfew was mandated in place and stressed that people should “obey the law and go home” during the curfew times. “We are keeping the curfew in place tonight to protect everyone’s safety and help our first responders keep the peace,” said Garcetti.