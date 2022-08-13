STUDIO CITY—On August 10, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department received a call for assistance after a body was found in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.



According to a press release from the LAPD, officers met the Los Angeles Fire Department at the scene and found the body of a 30-year-old, White male with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities have not identified the victim to the public. He is believed to be a member of California’s homeless population. Details regarding a suspect and a motive are unknown.



The LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide Operation Detectives are leading the homicide investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).



To remain anonymous call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.



