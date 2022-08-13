HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On August 10, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a home invasion occurred in the 8100 block of Willow Glen Road, near Laurel Canyon Boulevard after several suspects broke into the residence.

The suspect fired at the homeowners who shot back at the suspects who fled the scene. There were no reports of any injuries and no description of the suspects have been disclosed to the public.



Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Anyone who with details is asked to clal the LAPD West Bureau at 213-473-0277.



During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.