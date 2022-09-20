STUDIO CITY—On September 15, at approximately 5 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the area of 10900 block of Bluffside Drive and Vineland.



Officers taped off the area including the parking lot adjacent to Rite Aid Pharmacy and Ralph’s Grocery Store because the individual inside a nearby apartment building was armed. Bystanders were evacuated from the building.



Officers at the crime scene were investigating a domestic violence situation and found one individual shot. According to reports, the had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg. No details about the name of the suspect or age have been disclosed to the public. The standoff lasted for approximately 5 hours.



