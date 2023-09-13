HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Tuesday, September 12, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that they are investigating a Law Enforcement Related Injury (LERI) that transpired in the Hollywood Division on September 11.

The LAPD indicated that around 12:40 a.m. on September 11, Hollywood Division uniformed officers received a call involving a battery suspect at a liquor store located in the 6000 block of West Sunset Boulevard. As officers arrived at the location, they saw the subject, described as a 22-year-old male being escorted by security out of a bar, which is located on the second floor of the multi-unit shopping center.

The subject appeared to be intoxicated, but cooperative. Officers were unable to locate the victim of a crime and requested for the subject to leave the location, which he complied. As officers were preparing to leave the scene, they entered their vehicle and drove to the south apron of the parking lot. The subject approached the driver side of the cruiser and attempted to manipulate the rear drivers’ side door handle.

The officers driving the vehicle verbalized with the subject to step back, to which he appeared to comply, but as the vehicle was leaving the parking lot and turning westbound onto Sunset Boulevard, the subject became caught or held onto the rear driver side of the police cruiser. The subject was pulled approximately 15 feet before falling onto the roadway.

Officers stopped and provided aid to the subject. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department transported the subject to a nearby hospital where he was admitted in stable condition. The name of the subject has not been disclosed to the public.

No officers or other community members were injured during the incident. Force Investigation Division (FID) and Multi-Disciplinary Collision Investigation Team (MCIT) investigators responded to the scene and are currently looking into the incident.