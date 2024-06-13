WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood’s Summer Sounds Free Outdoor Concert Series returns starting Sunday, July 7 where concerts will take place on select Sunday evenings at 4 p.m. and will run thru Sunday, August 18, at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard.

The city of West Hollywood’s 2024 Summer Sounds Free Outdoor Concert Series is organized by the city’s Arts Division. Summer Sounds concerts are free to attend; RSVPs are not required but are requested. Reserved seating is not available. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnics, park blankets, and low chairs. Food will also be available for purchase.

For additional details about Summer Sounds performers and to find out details about the series visit www.weho.org/summersounds.

For more information about Summer Sounds contact Joy Tribble, West Hollywood’s Arts Specialist, at (323) 848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.