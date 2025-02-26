MALIBU—On Monday, February 24, 2025, the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Station announced on their Facebook page that an arrest was made in connection to a fatal traffic collision that transpired in July 2024.

The incident occurred on July 4th on the 21900 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. After the conclusion of the month’s long investigation into the fatal collision, an arrest warrant was obtained for Summer Wheaton.

On February 24, Wheaton surrendered herself to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station where she was booked for the charges of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Bodily Injury, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a BAC of 0.08 percent or above Causing Bodily Injury.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the accident or has any information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Shean at Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808.