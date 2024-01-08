COLORADO—On Friday, January 5, the Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold announced that former President Donald J. Trump will be on the 2024 Presidential ballot.



“Colorado’s 2024 Presidential primary ballot is certified. The United States Supreme Court has accepted the case, and Donald Trump will appear on the ballot as a result,” Griswold stated.



A statement included in the documentation filed by the U.S. Supreme Court says that in September 2023, six Colorado electors filed a petition against Griswold and Trump in the Denver District Court. They sought to have Trump disqualified. The following statement came directly from the motion filed:



“The electors sought an order under Colorado Revised Statute section 1-4-1204 declaring President Trump constitutionally disqualified from the presidency and directing the Colorado Secretary of State to exclude his name from the 2024 primary and general election ballots. The Colorado Republican Party intervened in Denver District Court with several claims.”



The evidentiary hearing was held from October 30 – November 3, 2023. According to the report all remaining issues were addressed. The Supreme Court’s ruling is as follows:



“The district court entered its final order on November 17, 2023, and ruled that President Trump is not within the class of persons disqualifiable under the Fourteenth Amendment. Specifically, the district court held that the President of the United States is not one of the “Officers of the United States” described in Section 4 Three of the Fourteenth Amendment.”



Electors sought reviews of the case. The following statement announces the final judgment:



“The state supreme court stayed its order to facilitate review in this Court: [W]e stay our ruling until January 4, 2024 (the day before the Secretary’s deadline to certify the content of the presidential primary ballot). If review is sought in the Supreme Court before the stay expires, it shall remain in place, and the Secretary will continue to be required to include President Trump’s name on the 2024 presidential primary ballot until the receipt of any order or mandate from the Supreme Court.”

The full text of the memorandum and opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court in Colorado may be found below.

20231228124338434_Colorado-Republican-State-Central-Committee-v.-Anderson-Cert-Petition-request to expedite FINAL PDFA



On January 4, in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Judge Leonie M. Brinkema dismissed a case against Trump by Roy Perry-Bey and Carlos Howard alleging they would be physically harmed should Trump be permitted to be on the ballot.



Judge Brinkema stated that the “Plaintiffs have totally failed to demonstrate how their alleged injuries are traceable to the conduct of the defendants.”



“Federal courts across the country have consistently held that individual citizens do not have Article III standing to challenge whether another citizen is qualified to hold public office,” the opinion stated.

The following names are posted on the 2024 Presidential Primary Candidate List:



Democrats seeking the office of President include Jason Michael Palmer, Gabriel Cornejo, Frankie Lozada, Dean Phillips, Stephen P. Lyons, Marianne Williamson, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato.



Republicans seeking the office of the President include the following:



Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Ryan L. Binkley, Donald J. Trump, Rachel Hannah “Mohawk” Swift, and Walter Iwachiw.



The Iowa caucuses are on January 15, 2024, and the New Hampshire primary election is on January 23, 2024.