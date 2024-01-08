WEST HOLLYWOOD—At least three people were injured after a tree fell in West Hollywood on Sunday, January 7. The tree fell as a result of high winds at the Melrose Trading Post at 7850 Melrose Avenue CBS Los Angeles news reported.

Of the people injured two of them were workers, who were removed from the fallen branches, but sustained injuries and one was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported on its Facebook page a message from StreetsLA about reporting tree emergencies that read:

“StreetsLA is responding to a high volume of tree emergencies due to high winds across the City. Please use @MyLA311 to report tree emergencies, including: tree down hanging limbs limbs down Stay Safe LA!”

The LAFD posted the following message:

“If a tree falls and causes a medical emergency or other escalating hazard, dial 9-1-1. If a tree falls and does NOT cause injury/fire/etc., please report it to #StreetsLA @bsslosangeles via 3-1-1 @MyLA311.”