MIAMI—The man suspected of burning a City of Miami police cruiser on May 30 has been identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department to be Giovanni Franchesko Fernandez, 38.

Fernandez had an unrelated medical emergency on Thursday June 11 and was taken to the hospital for treatment, where someone recognized him and called the authorities.

On Monday, June 8, the FBI released images of a suspect, offering a $25,000 reward for any information given regarding the incident. As stated by the FBI, the police car was located under Interstate 95 on the corner of NW 3rd Avenue and NW 4th Street in downtown Miami during the protests.

Local 10 News also received records showing that the suspect Fernandez was arrested in 2018, charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. He will be facing state charges for arson, inciting a riot, and criminal mischief along with other federal charges following his discharge from the hospital.

“Although we support the right to free speech and the right to assemble, we will not tolerate flagrant violations of the law,” City of Miami Chief of Police Jorge Colina stated in a statement. “If someone decides that they want to destroy property and or harm our residents, they will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Authorities are continuing to ask the public’s assistance in identifying more suspects who vandalized businesses or vehicles. If there are any information to be disclosed, direct calls to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.