UNITED STATES—On Tuesday, June 9, a Federal Judge in Bangor, Maine dismissed a court case filed against the Trump Administration to challenge President Trump’s restrictions withholding Title X funding for facilities who provide or refer for abortions.

The Maine Family Planning facility is the only abortion facility left in Maine that receives Title X funding. This facility, along with other abortion providers across the country, sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services claiming that this law is a violation of the free speech clause of the First Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Lance Walker reportedly dismissed the case on the grounds that the Executive Order was passed by President Trump. Judge Walker stated, “The rule that authorizes non-directive counseling and abortion counseling: it only prohibits an abortion referral.”

President Trump’s legislation on Title X funding has cut nearly $60 million from the abortion industry by June 20, 2019.

The Hyde Amendment is a legislative provision that prevents U.S. funding of abortion unless it is proven that it has to be done to save the mother and in instances of incest and rape. Prior to the Hyde Amendment, there were approximately 300,000 abortions paid for by U.S. tax dollars.

Title X Funding, enacted by former President Richard Nixon in 1970, is the only federal grant dedicated solely to reproductive health.

Recipients of Title X funding must not refer for or perform abortions on-site. This law prohibits taxpayer funding of abortion. The Protect Life Rule provides that these two must remain separate.

According to Life Site News, as of March 2019, Maine Family Planning’s annual operating budget was between $7.5 – $8 million. At that time this facility was receiving $2 million annually from Title X funding that is then distributed to its 18 owner-operated health care centers across the state. Lesser amounts were earmarked for partner groups such as Planned Parenthood.

There are three remaining abortion facilities in the state of Maine. One of those facilities indicated that they could do without the Federal Title X funding by requesting more donations and going into their reserve.

Planned Parenthood’s Facebook page has a tab called “Tracking Trump.” In another section it includes a quote from President Trump that reads, “[Overturning Roe v. Wade] will happen automatically in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court.” 20 states have laws ready to ban abortion if the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade.

Roe v. Wade is the 1973 law that was passed the Supreme Court legalizing abortion at any time during pregnancy for any reason. Norma Leah McCovey, referred to as Jane Roe in Roe v. Wade, had her baby and went on to become a pro-life advocate and speaker.

Recent reports indicate that Roe may have made a death bed confession in February 2017 that she was paid to say she was pro-life. Roe was paid as a hired speaker at an event to tell her story, which she did. McCovey also told her story in her books, “I Am Roe,” and “Won by Love.”