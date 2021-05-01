BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, April 26 around 4:20 p.m. two female students were robbed outside Beverly Hills High School. This transpired right outside the High school at the intersection of Lasky and Moreno Drive. The police arrested 20-year-old Chakyra Sanford on Thursday, April 29 in Compton according to the Beverly Hills police department. A gold necklace was reported as stolen from a student and a cellphone was attempted to be stolen from another. No weapons have been reported to be used within this robbery.

The other suspect who was with Sanford is still on the run. The police arrived at the scene two minutes after the crime transpired according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. They were able to track the vehicle, and after obtaining a search warrant they searched Sanford’s car and residence where they found the necklace.

Sanford has been charged with robbery and her bail is set at $50,000. She appeared in court this Friday, April 30 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles.

Canyon News reached out to the Beverly Hills police department and no further updates have been made. They are still trying to identify the other subject. Anyone with information should contact BHPD at 310-285-2125, or text BEVHILLSPD, followed by tip information, to 888777.