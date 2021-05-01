LOS FELIZ—The Los Angeles Police Department released a surveillance video on Monday, May 3 which depicts a van connected to a hit and run that left a 15-year old boy injured in Los Feliz on April 21, around 11:25 p.m. According to the police, the child was hit crossing the street southbound on Prospect Avenue and Talmadge Street.

The collision caused the boy “to be catapulted into the air,” as stated in a news-press from the Los Angeles Police Department. The vehicle then fled east on Prospect without stopping and checking to see if the boy was okay.

According to KTLA, bystanders in the area rushed to the boy to check if he was okay and communicated with him to keep him conscious until the paramedics arrived.

He received treatment for serious injuries at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The teen was reported to be in stable condition the police said.

The search for the suspect continues. In the surveillance video, police say the van is white with potential front-end damage from the collision with moldings on the driver and passenger side.

If you have any information about the suspect please contact the LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives by calling 213- 833-3713 or emailing 32010@lapd.online. If it during non-business hours, please dial 1-877-527-3247.