MALIBU—Police Authorities are searching for a suspect who killed in a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Sunday night, October 5.

Police authorities at the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station stated that the incident occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the vicinity of westbound Pacific Coast Highway and Las Flores Canyon Road.

According to Sgt. R. Garcia the victim has been identified as Michael Bennett, 58. Bennett was struck by the suspect’s vehicle and died at the scene. The driver fled the scene without reporting the accident or helping the victim.

The westbound lanes at the scene of the accident were closed during the crash; no other fatalities or injuries have been reported.

A description of the suspect or the vehicle he was driving has not been released.

The crash is still under investigation and no additional reports have been announced.

Police are urging anyone that may have information on the case to please call the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808.