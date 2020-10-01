Compton, CA—Wednesday, September 30, Los Angeles police Sherriff, Alex Villanueva announced that they have identified and charged the suspect of a Compton police shooting that occurred on September 12.

On Saturday, September 12, two officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, 31-year-old mother, Claudia Apolinar and her 24-year-old male partner were ambushed and shot multiple times while they were sitting in their patrol car at a Compton train station around 7:00 p.m. The shooter, 36-year-old, Deonte Lee Murray was seen in surveillance video running away immediately after on foot.

September 30, LA District Attorney, Jackie Lacey confirmed that Murray was charged with two felony counts of willful deliberate and premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer.

As officers fought for their lives, bystanders cheered and video taped the random act of hatred. Furthermore, protesters met in front of Saint Francis Medical Center where officers were taken to yell, “OINK OINK! “fu*k the police! I hope they die, mother fu*ker!”

Here’s the reaction of an eyewitness to the ambush of two Deputies shot in the head in #Compton. The victims are in the background. No one is going to help them. Vote like your life depends on it. #BlueLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/tE8NH5YZvm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 13, 2020

Sherriff Villanueva said, “These acts and that day, I will not forget it and it represents the worst in humanity.”

Jackie Lacey confirmed that the two officers, “became victims of a violent crime for one reason. They were doing their job and they were wearing a badge.” She said, “It’s our turn to seek justice on their behalf.”

Lacey feels that her office has “strong evidence” along with the video footage that went viral of the shooter and forensic proof that will be analyzed as the basis of the prosecution.

September 15, Murray was arrested for carjacking and shooting a driver of a Mercedes Benz in Compton and faces attempted murder, car jacking, robbery and assault charges. At the time of that arrest two weeks ago, there was not enough evidence to conclude that he was the suspect of the Compton shooting as well.

Lacey stated that the defendant is expected to be arraigned on the new charges at Compton courthouse September 30 and if he is convicted as charged he will face a maximum sentence of life in state prison.