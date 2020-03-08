SHERMAN OAKS—A woman in a Sherman Oaks restaurant was caught on camera stealing a wallet from another patron Friday, March 6.

The victim and her two daughters were dining at a restaurant when another woman came up behind them and sat down. According to security footage, the woman reached into the victim’s purse twice but pulled back. She then placed her jacket over her arm and took the victim’s wallet and placed it into her purse. The victim’s wallet contained her son’s wedding band and engagement rings.

The victim was unaware that her wallet was stolen until she went to make a purchase at a store after leaving the restaurant. She received several alerts on her phone and realized her wallet was stolen. According to reports, the victim was more concerned about losing her son’s wedding band and engagement rings than the monies and other important information contained in her wallet.

The suspect went on a shopping spree shortly afterward. She was caught on camera using the victim’s credit cards at Macy’s, Target and Best Buy. Officials believe the suspect was wearing the stolen rings when she made her purchases.

According to surveillance, the suspect is an African-American woman with her hair half-dyed pink and in braids. She may be driving a white four-door sedan. Investigators are trying to determine if the suspect was responsible for similar crimes throughout the Los Angeles area.

If you have any information regarding this case or know of the suspect’s whereabouts please contact theft detectives at LAPD’s Van Nuys division at (818) 374-9500.