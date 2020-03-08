UNITED STATES−Nielsen Media Research reports that President Trump’s Town Hall meeting which took place in former Vice President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania on Thursday, March 5, was the most-watched in cable TV history.

The Town Hall event was sponsored by Fox News and co-hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Reports indicate there were 4.2 Million viewers topping MSNBC’s 1.4 Million viewers and CNN’s 1 Million with a reported 744,000 people in the age demographic of 25-54. Reports indicate that President Trump had an estimated 15 million more viewers than either of his Democratic contenders at a Town Hall on Fox, CNN, or MSNBC.

WNEP, the local TV station for Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania reported that people began lining up for the Town Hall at 10:30 a.m. for the 6:30 p.m. event at the Scranton Cultural Center Masonic Temple. The Fox News satellite truck has reportedly been parked out in front of the venue since Tuesday, two days prior to a 5:30 p.m. scheduled landing of Air Force One.

Baier and MacCallum took questions from the audience that President Trump then answered covering a wide array of topics including the Coronavirus, Senator Chuck Schumer’s threatening of Justice’s Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, Senator Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the race, and then on to who President Trump’s contender may be.

President Trump appeared relaxed while answering questions. He thanked each person for their question, and said, “that is a good question,” before giving the facts and figures of each topic and touting his accomplishments in each area.

A full list of questions and answers can be found at the White House web page or at the link below.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-fox-news-town-hall-scranton-pa/

This was President Trump’s first Town Hall of 2020.