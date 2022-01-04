CALIFORNIA—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the stabbing of 50-year-old Robert James Mosca.

The LAPD reported on Saturday, January 1, around 1:35 a.m., North Hollywood Area Patrol Officers responded to a radio call of an “ADW Cutting,” near the corner of Sarah Street and Vineland Place. The suspect approached the victim and his two companions from behind as they were walking together. The suspect and victim became involved in an altercation and the suspect stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported Mosca to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Valley Bureau Homicide Detectives responded and currently there is no suspect information.

Anyone with details should contact Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at (818) 374 -9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipster can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.