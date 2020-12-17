WESTWOOD- On Wednesday, December 15, Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s in conjunction with the UCLA Police Department and investigative personnel from the LAPD’s West Los Angeles Area, arrested a serial sexual predator who has been operating near Westwood Plaza and UCLA.

This case involved a sexual predator who has been active since October 23rd, 2020 and has committed at least 23 sexual batteries in the West LA area. The suspect, Derrick Kim, 32, of Los Angeles, would approach lone females from behind, grab their buttocks or breast, and quickly fled the scene. The suspect typically wore a surgical mask that concealed his face and a hooded sweatshirt.

According to the Los Angeles Police department, “Detectives from the UCLA Police Department were critical in obtaining the identity of a possible suspect. Although due to the nature of how the crime occurred and the way the suspect concealed his face, positive identification by victims had proved difficult.”

Undercover detectives began to surveil the possible suspect. While gathering information as to Kim’s movements, they observed him attack a 50-year-old female transient, by groping her breasts.

Kim was immediately taken into custody and booked at the Valley Jail for Sexual Battery. Kim remains in custody and bail is set at $575,000. Detectives believe there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to call Robbery-Homicide Division detectives at (213)-486-6910. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800)-222-8477.