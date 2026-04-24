BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced on April 23, 2026, that multiple suspects connected to a 2025-armed robbery have been arrested.

On August 5, 2025, at approximately 8 p.m., the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to an armed robbery that occurred in the 9700 block of S. Santa Monica Blvd.

During the robbery, a male suspect approached a female victim from behind and used force to remove the victim’s watch from her wrist, while a second suspect displayed a firearm. After removing the victim’s watch, both suspects fled to a nearby white vehicle driven by an additional unidentified suspect.

Detectives with the BHPD immediately launched an intensive investigation. Utilizing department resources, investigative technology, and countless hours of follow-up, detectives identified all three suspects.

Warrants were obtained to confirm their identities and secure their arrest. The investigation determined that all three suspects are residents of Boston, Massachusetts.

With the assistance of the US Marshals and the Randolph Police Department, the three suspects were located in Boston, and subsequently arrested on no-bail warrants.

On February 25, 2026, detectives with the BHPD responded to Boston and apprehended Bobby Peele and Austin Glover.

On April 14, 2026, detectives with the BHPD returned to Boston and apprehended the third suspect, Alex Brazier. All suspects were subsequently transported to Beverly Hills and are currently awaiting trial.

-Alex Brazier, 28 years old; arrested for 211 PC – Robbery, and 236 PC – False Imprisonment

-Bobby Peele, 29 years old; arrested for 211 PC – Robbery, and 236 PC – False Imprisonment

-Austin Glover, 28 years old; arrested for 211 PC – Robbery, and 236 PC – False Imprisonment

“Let this serve as a clear message: anyone considering coming to Beverly Hills to commit a crime should reconsider. Our officers are highly trained, our technology is advanced, and our commitment to public safety is unwavering. If you commit a crime here, you will be identified, apprehended, and held fully accountable under the law,” said Chief of Police Mark G. Stainbrook.