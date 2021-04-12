LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department’s FBI Fugitive Task Forced announced that three people have been arrested for a murder that occurred on January 13, 2021. The LAPD indicated that at 7:27 p.m., Southeast patrol officers responded to a radio call of a shooting near the 10900 block of South Wilmington Avenue.

After arriving on the scene, officer found Benjamin Media, 49, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from injuries sustained.

South Bureau Homicide Division investigators identified three individuals who were responsible for the murder of Medina; Jose Ponce, 33, of Fullerton; Jade Bates, 23, of Fullerton; and Loi Siliuta, 21, of Norwalk.

On Wednesday, April 7, members of Los Angeles Police Department-FBI Fugitive Task Force located and arrested all three individuals. On April 9, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed 187 PC- Murder charges on all three arrestees.

