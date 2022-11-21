HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department announced that several people have been arrested for their roles in a series of follow-home burglaries that have transpired recently in the region. The LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division is asking additional victims are asked to come forward.

The LAPD reported on November 17, 2022, Detectives with the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division, with the help of officers from Metropolitan Division, arrested three suspects, Rudolph Flowers, 46, Laron Bundley, 43, and Taniqueka Harris, 35, for a series of robberies occurring throughout Los Angeles. During their arrest and subsequent search warrants, a handgun, ammunition, victim’s property, and items connecting them to the robberies was discovered. Flowers is a resident of Los Angeles; Bundley is an Inglewood resident, and Harris is a resident of Lancaster.

The trio is believed to be responsible for at least four robberies that occurred from June to September 2022. Two of these robberies involved the victims being shot by the suspects.

These arrests are the culmination of months of investigatory work and are a demonstration of the Los Angeles Police Department’s commitment to serve victims and bring violent predators to justice. The case against the suspects was built around video, physical and technological evidence.

The LAPD reported on its website, that the arrests were made by investigators assigned to the Follow Home Task Force out of Robbery-Homicide Division, which was created by Chief Michel Moore in November 2021 in order to address the increases in violent robberies which had a similar pattern, where unsuspecting victims were robbed of expensive watches or jewelry items when returning home from dining or entertainment, mostly from the Hollywood or Wilshire Areas of Los Angeles.

Bundley (Booking No. 6503348) was booked for one count of California Penal Code (P.C.) 664/187 – Attempted Murder, one count of 245(A)(2) P.C. – Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and 5 counts of 211 P.C. – Robbery, with No Bail. Flowers (Booking No. 6503307) was booked for four counts of 211 P.C. – Robbery, with No Bail. Lastly, Harris (Booking No. 6503342) was booked for one count of 211 P.C. – Robbery with a bail of $50,000. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

It is believed that all three may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles Area. Investigators have previously released surveillance video of a robbery involving the suspects that occurred on September 4, at a local gas station located at the 5500 block of White Oak Avenue. Any witnesses of that incident or other incidents related to the suspects are asked to contact the LAPD.

Anyone with details related to this or any other follow-home robbery should call Robbery Homicide Division’s Detective Gerry Chamberlain at (213) 486-6840. During nonbusiness hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.