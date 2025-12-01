LOS ANGELES—On Wednesday, November 26, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office disclosed that murder charges were filed against three men accused of fatally shooting rising Latino music artist DELAROSA during an ambush-style attack in Northridge on November 22.

Francisco Otilio Gaytan, 27, Benny LiconGomez, 27, and Eduardo Lopez, 21, all of Northridge were each charged with one felony count of murder and two felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery in case 25SFCF02393. Gaytan’s arraignment is set for January 7, 2026, in Department S of the San Fernando Valley Courthouse. His bail was set at $2,180,000. LiconGomez is scheduled to be arraigned on November 26, 2025, in the same location. LiconGomez is being held on $2,280,000 bail; and bail for Lopez was set at $2,205,000. Arraignment for Lopez will be scheduled at a later date.

Shortly before 1:25 a.m. on November 22, Gaytan, LiconGomez and Lopez allegedly approached a parked vehicle on Bryant Street near Tampa Avenue in Northridge, demanded money, then opened fire, striking all three occupants. Maria De La Rosa, 22, known professionally as DELAROSA, was fatally struck. The two other victims sustained critical injuries. Gaytan was arrested the same day and LiconGomez was arrested the next day. An arrest warrant has been issued for Lopez.

If convicted as charged, all defendants face life in state prison without the possibility of parole. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Jennifer Jimenez and Celeste Sanchez and remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.