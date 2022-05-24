BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills indicated in a news release on Friday, May 20 that the temporary suspension on evictions, no fault-evictions and annual rent increases in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Tuesday, May 31.

The protections were initially put in place on March 16, 2020 as part of an urgency ordinance and declaration of a local emergency.

The Beverly Hills City Council recently amended its Urgency Ordinance to end the moratoriums and provides that unpaid rent must be repaid by May 31, 2023, or a landlord may charge or collect a late fee or seek unpaid rent through eviction or other appropriate legal process.

The amended Ordinance authorizes a rent increase to be imposed during the period of June 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, but only in cases where an allowable rent increase for the period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 was not imposed or was imposed at a rate less than 3.10 percent. No other rent increases are authorized at this time.

During their recent discussion on the issue, members of the BH City Council recognized the impacts felt by both tenants and landlords during the pandemic and plan to further examine the housing assistance program at the meeting of June 21, 2022.

For more details contact the Rent Stabilization Division at 310-285-1031, email bhrent@beverlyhills.org or visit www.beverlyhills.org/rent for a list of Frequently Asked Questions.