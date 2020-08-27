ST. LOUIS—On Wednesday, August 19, a suspicious package was found within the region of St. Louis.

The package was delivered to the mailroom of the news station KSDK on Monday, August 17, and was addressed to the former Senator Claire McCaskill according to news station officials. McCaskill resigned from her position in January, and became a spokesperson for NBC at St. Louis. Police officers and the Bomb and Arson Unit responded to this incident on Wednesday, and came to inspect the package at the St. Louis Public Library located between 14th Street and Olive Boulevard.

Market Street between Tenth and Eleventh streets in downtown St. Louis were blocked off due to police investigation at around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19. The building of St. Louis Public Library was evacuated for inspection, as well. At least one individual from the Regional Bomb and Arson Unit inspected the building wearing a protective suit. The Bomb and Arson Unit examined the package, and concluded that there was no danger. The area has been cleared, but the investigation is ongoing. The St. Louis Public Library is working alongside the police to further investigate this matter and identify the sender of the package, as reported by 5 On Your Side.

Canyon News have reached out to the St. Louis Police Department for further details, but did not hear back before print.