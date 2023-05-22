HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A resident in the 3200 block of Primera Avenue was allegedly approached by a man with a weapon that resembled a pickaxe or sledgehammer on Saturday, May 20, according to KTLA first reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department indicated the suspect also smashed several vehicle windows before barricading themself inside a home. To retrieve the suspect, SWAT arrived on the scene and deployed tear gas inside the home. The suspect surrendered at around midnight and was taken into police custody. The name of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public.

Authorities secured a search warrant to seek further evidence inside the residence of the suspect. The investigation is still ongoing, and police have not released a motive in the case.