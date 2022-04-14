UNITED STATES—It is odd because I thought I had the biggest sweet tooth in the world, but in the past 2-3 months, the craving for sweets has significantly dropped. It has posed a question for me: why? I don’t know, I truly don’t know, I think my mind and body have just aligned to where my body doesn’t want it, and my mind is not craving it people.

Cake was always a weakness for me, but I cannot tell you the last time I had a slice of cake, it had to be at least 6 months or longer. I think that is because I have found alternatives, like more fruits and veggies. I really have delved into my smoothie making to substitute a meal or snack during the day. My go to method used to be orange. Yes, people I color code my smoothies (orange, yellow, green, red or purple).

Orange and green tend to be more popular because those fruits and veggies are available year round. Red and purple are a little harder because when it comes to my fruit and veggies, I like fresh, not frozen people.

With that said, green has become the staple with kale or spinach, ginger, pineapple, lemon and cucumber. Yes, I know it sounds crazy, but cucumber is so great in a juice or smoothie people. I mean hello it is 90 percent water if not more and it just has that fresh taste. You know when you’re eating a cucumber, and in regards to ginger it is good for the body and pineapple, just adds that touch of sweetness. The problem I have is the situation of trying to keep a fresh pineapple in the house. Pineapple is available year-round, but it tastes best during the spring and summer months in my opinion to say the least.

Right now, I have been craving an orange smoothie or juice, but mangoes are a bit pricier than I’d like them to be, which has resulted in me focusing solely on carrots, oranges and banana people. Once peaches, nectarines, apricots and mangoes become more seasonal and less costly I will throw those things in the mix. I know many of you are thinking have you given up on sweets lately. Not quite.

I rarely do eat candy though, I’ve had a small bag of jelly beans recently, and then I had a cookie while out at the mall, but that may be the extent of things. FYI I have ONLY had candy when with my nieces because for some reason kids never and I mean never get tired of candy for some odd and strange reason people. However, I think my just focus has become on adapting to limiting my snack intake or more so being aware of the snacks I choose, where in the past that was not the case.

It not just about eating fruits and veggies, more, but limiting carb intake. Bread is a big weakness for me, but I’ve realized if I can curb cake, which I adore then I can curb bread and other heavy carbs like pasta also people. Muffins, sweet croissants, brownies, cupcakes all things that taste great, but they just are not in my wheelhouse anymore. I don’t care for it, that doesn’t mean I will not eat them, but I just don’t feel a need to have it as much as I used to people. I guess that I a great thing right!