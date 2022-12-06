CELEBRITY—Two Good Morning America Host were taken off the air after the station discovered that the two anchors were having an affair, as first reported by the Daily Mail on Monday, December 5. Their relationship was made public less than a week ago.

T.J. Holmes, 45, and Amy Robach, 49, were made aware of this executive decision just this morning labelling the couple’s relationship a distraction. Hosts Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez filled in on their absence stating that Holmes and Robach had the day off.

ABC News President Kim Godwin stated that their relationship did not violate company policy but that it has become “an internal and external distraction,” according to TMZ.

“I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Godwin told staffers during a conference call. “This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said.”

“I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways,” Godwin added. “You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

According to reports, Robach and her husband, actor Andrew Shue, are in the middle of a divorce. She was seen moving out of their New York home she once resided in with Shue.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Holmes had an affair with a former “GMA” producer that lasted for a few years before his romance with Robach.

“Page Six” previously reported that ABC and Disney executives have spent the past week meeting about Holmes and Robach’s relationship days before the Daily Mail published photos of the couple together.

It is alleged that the couple’s relationship was not view favorably by their co-anchor Robin Roberts. Sources told Page Six that Robert’s is not only very religious, but also doesn’t like this kind of scandal tainting the show. It was reported that at one point Roberts pulled Holmes and Robach aside and confronted the couple about their affair telling them to “stop it.”